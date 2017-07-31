Back to School: Tips for school supply shopping with less stress

The first day of school is right around the corner and it's time to shop.

If you haven't tackled your shopping list yet, the New Orleans Moms Blog has several options to make it stress-free.

Supply costs can add up, especially if you have multiple children. Shopping early is helpful, so you have more choices before items start to run out. Set aside about an hour of your time and visit the store when it's not as busy, such as weekday mornings or late evenings if possible.

Walmart and Target tend to have the best prices, so keep an eye out for sales. This is especially important if you have multiple lists with different items. The ever-popular Crayola crayons are currently on sale for 50 cents at both Target and Walmart. If you want to score the lowest prices, be open to visiting multiple stores.

A unique school supply we love that teachers and parents can both appreciate is Kwik Stix Solid Tempera Paint sticks. Kwik Stix have a fast drying formula that allows them to dry in 90 seconds while still leaving a paint-like finish! No cups, smocks, water or brushes required. They come in assorted vibrant colors with coverage that won't crack. Great on poster paper, cardboard, wood, and canvas.

If summer completely got away from you or you just don't have the time to visit a store, check out our best friend, Amazon! If you have a prime account you can order everything with free two-day delivery, saving tons of time and shopping lines.

