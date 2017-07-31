Chef John Folse: Shrimp bread

This delicious shrimp and cheese mixture becomes a delightful appetizer when baked inside a loaf of French bread. You can try a variation of this recipe by substituting the shrimp with crawfish.

Prep Time: 1 Hour

Yields: 4–5 Servings

Ingredients:

2 cups (70–90 count) shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 loaf French bread

¼ cup butter, divided

½ cup diced onions

½ cup diced celery

¼ cup diced red bell pepper

1 tbsp minced garlic

½ tsp dry mustard

½ cup mayonnaise

1/3 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

1/3 cup shredded Cheddar cheese

Method:

Preheat a barbecue pit or an oven to 350°F. Slice French bread in half lengthwise and scoop out the inside of the loaf. Set aside. In a large skillet, melt 2 tablespoons butter over medium-high heat. Sauté shrimp, onions, celery, bell pepper and garlic 15 minutes or until shrimp are fully cooked, stirring often. Remove from heat and blend in dry mustard and mayonnaise. Add cheeses and blend until melted. Spread shrimp mixture inside the bread then put halves back together. Butter the top of the loaf with remaining butter, wrap it in foil and bake on barbecue pit or in oven 20–30 minutes. Cut bread into slices and serve hot.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.