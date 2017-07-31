VIDEO: Woman robbed in church, police searching for suspect

A woman was robbed inside a MacArthur Boulevard church Thursday morning. Now the New Orleans Police Department is searching for a suspect.

The victim told police just after 9:30 a.m. she was approached inside the church in the 3700 block of MacArthur Boulevard.

The suspect, described as a black man in his late 50s, entered the church and asked her for money.

When she told him that she didn’t have any, he reached into her pockets and took cash.

The suspect then fled the location.

The perpetrator is described as having a medium build and extremely short hair. He was wearing a red shirt with white stripes, blue jean shorts, and blue tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact any Fourth District Detective at 504-658-6040 or call the NOPD non-emergency number at 504-821-2222.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.