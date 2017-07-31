Jefferson Parish animal shelters at capacity; emergency adoption event scheduled

The Jefferson Parish animal shelters have reached capacity thus prompting an emergency adoption event, according to the Jefferson Parish SPCA.

The mega pet adoption event will take place at Lakeside Mall Saturday, Aug. 5 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.



During the summer months, Jefferson Animal Shelter see higher intake of stray and surrendered pets at both of the Jefferson locations and hope that the Adopt-a-Thon will help find homes for pets during a period where they need to open up kennel space.



The JSPCA will be selling raffle tickets to benefit the Jefferson SPCA’s vital programs as well as showcasing dozens of homeless adoptable pets.

