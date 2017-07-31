Saints Camp Day 5: Instant Analysis

The Saints wrapped up their fifth straight practice of training camp Monday morning before a day off Tuesday.

Adrian Peterson, Zach Strief and Manti Te'o all returned to the field after taking Sunday off.

Below are more observations from Monday morning:

Brees to Ginn deep out pic.twitter.com/OUNyuh4eiY — Sean FazendeFOX8 (@SeanFazendeFOX8) July 31, 2017

Marshon Lattimore just exited practice with a couple trainers. Walking fine off field. Will update when possible. — Josh Katzenstein (@jkatzenstein) July 31, 2017

Onyemata and Bryce Harris in a bit of a skirmish — Sean FazendeFOX8 (@SeanFazendeFOX8) July 31, 2017

Brees to Peterson check down pic.twitter.com/GP5sBVTebD — Sean FazendeFOX8 (@SeanFazendeFOX8) July 31, 2017

Brees to Snead post. pic.twitter.com/0tIuB1C7U4 — Sean FazendeFOX8 (@SeanFazendeFOX8) July 31, 2017

Marcus Williams INT off Daniel — Sean FazendeFOX8 (@SeanFazendeFOX8) July 31, 2017

Saints WR Brandon Coleman told him "Get off me" pic.twitter.com/lCdwQ0fQOu — Amos Morale III (@Amos_MoraleIII) July 31, 2017

FOX 8 will have multiple reports throughout Monday as the team and Head Coach Sean Payton react to their third day of padded practice.

