Brandon Coleman continues impressive camp with top play of day five

Steve Bartman is getting a World Series championship ring from the Chicago Cubs.more>>
On Sunday's Final Play on FOX 8, analyst Deuce McAllister called Brandon Coleman "the surprise of camp" with big plays every day.more>>
Adrian Peterson, Zach Strief and Manti Te'o all returned to the field after taking Sunday off.more>>
On Sunday night's edition of Final Play on FOX 8, Saints radio analyst Deuce McAllister provided realistic expectations for the 11th overall pick.more>>
