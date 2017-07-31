Brandon Coleman continues impressive camp with top play of day five

On Sunday's Final Play on FOX 8, analyst Deuce McAllister called Brandon Coleman "the surprise of camp" with big plays every day. The fourth year wideout continued the trend Monday with a play that wowed the crowd:

Saints WR Brandon Coleman told him "Get off me" pic.twitter.com/lCdwQ0fQOu — Amos Morale III (@Amos_MoraleIII) July 31, 2017

Coleman said after practice that he has added ten pounds to his 6'6" frame, now weighing in at 230 pounds. The changed physicality is symbolic of the mental change he has undergone as well "It's time, it's my fourth training camp here and the time is now," he said after practice Monday. "Each year, I grow a little bit more in the system so it's starting to show."

2016 was a regression for Coleman, statistically, from his first season on the active roster in 2015:

Brandon Coleman's Career Catches Targets Yards TD 2015 30 49 454 2 2016 26 38 281 3

In his first year out of Rutgers in 2014, he spent the year on the practice squad. The 25-year-old is the eleventh-longest tenured member of the Saints.

