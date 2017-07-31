Man pepper-sprayed by woman he picked up at a bar

Police are searching for a 22-year-old woman who robbed and pepper-sprayed a man she met at a bar in the French Quarter. NOPD identifies the woman as Carmen Martinez.

Police say Martinez met a man on Bourbon Street, then agreed to go back to his home in the 6800 block of Orleans Avenue.

Once there, the victim says the woman sprayed him with pepper spray, then grabbed his wallet, watch and iPhone. She then fled the residence.

Police say the incident happened back on February 23, 2017. After investigating the complaint, police were able to name Martinez as the suspect in the robbery. Police describe her as a black female, 5’5” tall and weighing 140 pounds.

If you have information about this incident or the whereabouts of Carmen Martinez please contact any Third District detective at 504-658-6030, or call the NOPD non-emergency number at 504-821-2222.

