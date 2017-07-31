Man arrested on murder charges in St. Rose

Alan Michael Simmons was arrested on July 28 on the charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

On June 23, deputies were dispatched to an address on East Club Drive in St. Rose. During the investigation it was learned that the two victims were walking across a parking lot on East Club Drive when Diavonte Griffin allegedly summoned the two victims towards him. As the victims approached, Simmons allegedly emerged from behind an apartment building and fired several shots from a handgun, striking the two victims.

Tyree Sherman was taken to the hospital, where he subsequently died. The second victim was also taken to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Diavonte Griffin was arrested on June 28 for one count of principal to second-degree murder and one count of principal to attempted homicide.

Alan Michael Simmons is being held on a $3,000,000.00 bond.

