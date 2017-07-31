NASA warns of fake solar eclipse viewing glasses

NASA is warning solar eclipse watchers about counterfeit viewing glasses.

NASA scientists say there are two methods of viewing the eclipse safely. One is an indirect viewing, the other is with NASA-certified solar eclipse glasses.They warn eclipse watchers to watch out for vendors selling fake glasses that could permanently damage your eyesight.

They say the authentic glasses have the manufacturer's name and certification information with a designated international standard number "ISO 12312-2" printed on the glasses.

Below is a list of certified manufacturers:

American Paper Optics

Baader Planetarium (AstroSolar Silver/Gold film only)

Rainbow Symphony

Thousand Oaks Optical

TSE 17

NASA also says do not use glasses that are scratched or older than three years. They also warn not to view the solar eclipse with ordinary sunglasses.

