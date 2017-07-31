David: Rain returns later this week

Slightly drier air will linger to start off the work week. Aside from a couple of stray showers sneaking in from our east, we will be mostly dry into Tuesday.

Humidity will start to return and rain chances will increase by the middle of the week. Rain chances balloon mid-week as moisture returns with a warm front. The benefit of the rain will be lower temperatures with highs mostly in the 80's all week long.

Some of the rain could be heavy by Thursday and Friday. Right now it's unclear if the bulk of the rain will stay offshore and right along the coast or push further inland.

By the end of the weekend and early next week high pressure will build back into the area bring hotter temperatures and lower rain chances.

Outside of Emily, the tropics are quiet and there are no threats to the Gulf Coast at this time.

For updates on-the-go and all day long, download our free FOX Weather App at fox8live.com/apps or call the Delta World Tire Weather Phone at 504-500-2888.

-David Bernard

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.