After Further Review: Updated Saints 53-man roster projection

With the Saints set to take their first off day, it was the perfect time to reset my roster projection. It's still way too early, there's so much more to evaluate. Nonetheless, here's where things stand. Most have stayed the same but there have been some new moves.

QB (2)

Drew Brees

Chase Daniel

There’s a clear cut line between these two and the rest of the position group.

RB (4)

Mark Ingram

Adrian Peterson

Alvin Kamara

Daniel Lasco

Running backs stay the same. Lasco has had the best camp no one is talking about.

FB (1)

John Kuhn

Easy call.

WR (5)

Willie Snead

Michael Thomas

Ted Ginn

Brandon Coleman

Corey Fuller

Coleman and Fuller have made the most eye-opening plays of camp thus far. I still don’t think keeping five receivers is a guarantee. But based on the first five practices, Coleman and Fuller both belong on the roster. Jake Lampman is a player to watch here. He has shown he’s an adequate receiver with a unique skillset as a gunner on special teams.

OL (8)

Zach Strief

Max Unger

Larry Warford

Andrus Peat

Senio Kelemete

Josh LeRibeus

Ryan Ramczyk

Terron Armstead*-PUP/IR

Khalif Barnes

Ramczyk has been the most important development of training camp. He’s basically taken over at left tackle and has to be considered the favorite to win the job. I’m starting to get a little concerned about Kelemete’s injury. He is still on PUP. I kept Barnes on as the backup tackle.

TE (3)

Josh Hill

Coby Fleener

Michael Hoomanawanui

Phillips has yet to see the field after battling appendicitis. Thus, Hooman has moved back on to the roster.

DE (5)

Cam Jordan

Trey Hendrickson

Hau’Oli Kikaha

Alex Okafor

Darryl Tapp

Tapp’s versatility gets him back on the 53. The draft pick, Muhammad, drops off this projection.

DT (4)

Sheldon Rankins

David Onyemata

Tyeler Davison

Justin Zimmer

A surprise addition to this list. Zimmer has flashed quite a few times may sneak on to the roster given his age. Tony McDaniel is still very much an option. Four defensive tackles may be thin but given the versatility of some of the ends, it’s an adequate number for now.

LB (7)

A.J. Klein

Craig Robertson

Stephone Anthony

Alex Anzalone

Nate Stupar

Michael Mauti

Manti Te’o

I don’t think the Saints would have made such a large investment in this position group if they did not intend go heavy here. Still, seven may be too high especially given the amount of time the team plays nickel defense. Stupar and Mauti can both play special teams which gets them both on. Te’o has been the first team mike linebacker during base.

CB (6)

Delvin Breaux

P.J. Williams

Marshon Lattimore

Sterling Moore

Arthur Maulet

Ken Crawley

I’m curious how the numbers shake out at this position. The cornerbacks as a whole have been physical and scrappy all camp. These are the six I’m going with for now, but I could see DeVante Harris getting back in the mix.

Safety (5)

Kenny Vaccaro

Marcus Williams

Vonn Bell

Rafael Bush

Erik Harris

This group stays the same.

Specialists (3)

Thomas Morstead

Wil Lutz

Thomas Gafford

No change here.

