After Further Review: Updated Saints 53-man roster projection

With the Saints set to take their first off day, it was the perfect time to reset my roster projection. It's still way too early, there's so much more to evaluate. Nonetheless, here's where things stand. Most have stayed the same but there have been some new moves.
QB (2)
Drew Brees
Chase Daniel
There’s a clear cut line between these two and the rest of the position group.
RB (4)
Mark Ingram
Adrian Peterson
Alvin Kamara
Daniel Lasco
Running backs stay the same. Lasco has had the best camp no one is talking about.
FB (1)
John Kuhn
Easy call.
WR (5)
Willie Snead
Michael Thomas
Ted Ginn
Brandon Coleman
Corey Fuller
Coleman and Fuller have made the most eye-opening plays of camp thus far. I still don’t think keeping five receivers is a guarantee. But based on the first five practices, Coleman and Fuller both belong on the roster. Jake Lampman is a player to watch here. He has shown he’s an adequate receiver with a unique skillset as a gunner on special teams.
OL (8)
Zach Strief
Max Unger
Larry Warford
Andrus Peat
Senio Kelemete
Josh LeRibeus
Ryan Ramczyk
Terron Armstead*-PUP/IR
Khalif Barnes
Ramczyk has been the most important development of training camp. He’s basically taken over at left tackle and has to be considered the favorite to win the job. I’m starting to get a little concerned about Kelemete’s injury. He is still on PUP. I kept Barnes on as the backup tackle.
TE (3)
Josh Hill
Coby Fleener
Michael Hoomanawanui
Phillips has yet to see the field after battling appendicitis. Thus, Hooman has moved back on to the roster.
DE (5)
Cam Jordan
Trey Hendrickson
Hau’Oli Kikaha
Alex Okafor
Darryl Tapp
Tapp’s versatility gets him back on the 53. The draft pick, Muhammad, drops off this projection.
DT (4)
Sheldon Rankins
David Onyemata
Tyeler Davison
Justin Zimmer
A surprise addition to this list. Zimmer has flashed quite a few times may sneak on to the roster given his age. Tony McDaniel is still very much an option. Four defensive tackles may be thin but given the versatility of some of the ends, it’s an adequate number for now.
LB (7)
A.J. Klein
Craig Robertson
Stephone Anthony
Alex Anzalone
Nate Stupar
Michael Mauti
Manti Te’o
I don’t think the Saints would have made such a large investment in this position group if they did not intend go heavy here. Still, seven may be too high especially given the amount of time the team plays nickel defense. Stupar and Mauti can both play special teams which gets them both on. Te’o has been the first team mike linebacker during base.
CB (6)
Delvin Breaux
P.J. Williams
Marshon Lattimore
Sterling Moore
Arthur Maulet
Ken Crawley
I’m curious how the numbers shake out at this position. The cornerbacks as a whole have been physical and scrappy all camp. These are the six I’m going with for now, but I could see DeVante Harris getting back in the mix.
Safety (5)
Kenny Vaccaro
Marcus Williams
Vonn Bell
Rafael Bush
Erik Harris
This group stays the same.
Specialists (3)
Thomas Morstead
Wil Lutz
Thomas Gafford
No change here.
