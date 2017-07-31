Police arrest a man accused of raping a child

A 49-year-old Covington man was arrested after parents of two local girls stepped forward to file a complaint.

Jackson "Rick" Miller was arrested July 11 after the girls' parents say Miller took inappropriate pictures of their eight and nine-year-old daughters.

One of the girls told deputies Miller sexually abused her, and that it had been going on for two years.



Miller is booked with two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile and one count of first-degree rape.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office says it cannot release additional details because of the age of the victims.

If anyone has information to add to the case, they're asked to call Lt. Rachel Smith at 985-276-1324.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.