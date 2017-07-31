VOWS unit arrest two suspects

The NOPD’s Violent Offender Warrant Squad unit arrested one adult and one juvenile this morning in connection with two violent offenses.

According to a police report, VOWS officers along with NOPD officers arrested a 16-year-old male on second-degree murder charge. Police say the incident happened in the 800 block of Vallette Street on July 8, 2017. Police later arrested the juvenile in the 3000 block of law street.

NOPD and Vows officers also, arrested 23-year-old Joshua Walters for principal to aggravated second-degree battery. Police say the incident happened on July 25, 2017. He was later apprehended in the 1700 block of North Tonti Street.

Anyone with information about either of these incidents is asked to call the NOPD non-emergency number at 504-821-2222.



These two arrests are the latest in a round-up of offenders by NOPD in July. Last week NOPD announced 81 arrests and the clearance of 125 warrants as part of Operation NOLA Clean-Up, a massive multi-agency round-up of criminal suspects.

