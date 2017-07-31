Study: LED lighting may be to blame for headaches, other health problems

Energy efficient LED bulbs have become the most popular alternative to traditional light bulbs in many U.S. homes. (Source: FOX News photo)

Some people think you can blame energy efficient light bulbs for your headaches.

A professor at England's University of Essex says the lights flicker around one hundred times per second. That sort of pattern is known to cause headaches and or feelings of pain or dizziness.

Energy efficient LED bulbs have become the most popular alternative to traditional light bulbs in many U.S. homes.

