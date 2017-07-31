Amazon faces investigation for sales to customer on government blacklist

Amazon says it's cooperating with the Treasury Department's investigation. (Source: FOX 8 graphic)

The sale of products to at least one iranian on a government blacklist puts Amazon under investigation.

Amazon representatives say the customer was on a black list of people allegedly associated with terrorism. That type of transaction is a violation of U.S. sanctions against Iran.

The products Amazon sold to the customer include books, apparel, jewelry, office, toys, electronics and musical instruments. The company says it's cooperating with the Treasury Department's investigation.

