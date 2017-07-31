JSPO: 72-year-old man robbed at gunpoint in Metairie store parking lot

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff' Office is asking for the public's help in identifying three males who robbed a 72-year-old man at gunpoint Saturday, July 29.more>>
With the Saints set to take their first off day, it was the perfect time to reset my roster projection. It's still way too early, there's so much more to evaluate. Nonetheless, here's where things stand. Most have stayed the same but there have been some new moves.more>>
Mayor Mitch Landrieu went before the city council Monday to present his final budget proposal for the city. Landrieu is in the final months of his second term.more>>
The NOPD’s Violent Offender Warrant Squad unit arrested one adult and one juvenile this morning in connection with two violent offenses.more>>
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.more>>
Authorities say road conditions were wet and that speed was likely not a factor.more>>
The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.more>>
The family of a Lumberton woman posted to social media that she is in stable condition after allegedly coming in contact with a flesh eating bacteria while staying in Myrtle Beach. Neither DHEC nor doctors have confirmed how the woman contracted the bacteria.more>>
Police said a man and woman, who are referred to as a modern day “Bunny 'n Clyde” in a Facebook post, were arrested in connection with a bank robbery from June 27 after several tips from the public.more>>
Drexel Heights Fire District said one person died and two other people were injured in a bee attack in the 6600 block of Camino De La Tierra at around 7:30 Monday morning.more>>
