JSPO: 72-year-old man robbed at gunpoint in Metairie store parking lot

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying three males who robbed a 72-year-old man at gunpoint Saturday, July 29.

The robbery occurred as the victim was in his vehicle preparing to leave the Ideal Market in the 4400 block of Airline Drive. The three males robbed the man of $20.

The crime was captured on the store's video surveillance cameras. The suspects can be seen walking through the parking lot. The suspect in the all-white T-shirt is believed to be Hispanic, as he spoke to the victim in Spanish.

Anyone with information is asked to call the JPSO Robbery Section at 504-364-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

