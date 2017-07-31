Adjudicated properties in New Orleans available for auction

A man in a wheelchair died in a Monday night fire at his Westwego home, according to our partners at NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune.more>>
Mayor Landrieu presented his final budget, touting sounder finances than ever before. The city's improved financial situation is partly due to rising property values, but that has led to higher taxes.more>>
Local political analysts weigh in on the recent turnover in the White House and what they believe the new Chief of Staff needs to do next.more>>
The City of New Orleans will make more than 185 properties in the parish available for auction starting Tuesday.more>>
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff' Office is asking for the public's help in identifying three males who robbed a 72-year-old man at gunpoint Saturday, July 29.more>>
The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.more>>
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.more>>
Former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio has been convicted of a criminal charge for disobeying a court order to stop traffic patrols that targeted immigrants.more>>
A Louisiana fire captain who was wanted for his wife’s murder in Woodville, Mississippi was found dead Monday in Colorado, police say.more>>
The family of a Lumberton woman posted to social media that she is in stable condition after allegedly coming in contact with a flesh eating bacteria while staying in Myrtle Beach. Neither DHEC nor doctors have confirmed how the woman contracted the bacteria.more>>
Drexel Heights Fire District said one person died and two other people were injured in a bee attack in the 6600 block of Camino De La Tierra at around 7:30 Monday morning.more>>
It is unclear if the worker was allowed to carry a weapon on the job.more>>
A death investigation is underway after a man's body was found in a walk-in cooler at Molly Malone's off Montgomery Road Monday morning, Cincinnati police said.more>>
