Man dies in Westwego house fire

A man in a wheelchair died in a Monday night fire at his Westwego home, according to our partners at NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune.

Firefighters received the call at about 7 p.m. When they arrived at the home in the 300 block of Avenue A, heavy black smoke was pouring from the front of the victim's home. The victim was described only as a man in his 60s.

The cause and origin of the fire remains under investigation, said Keith Bouvier, spokesman for the Westwego Fire Department.

