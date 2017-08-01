Woman wounded by gunfire in New Orleans East - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Woman wounded by gunfire in New Orleans East

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
Source: RNN Source: RNN
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

A woman was shot just before 3 a.m. in New Orleans East.

According to initial New Orleans Police Department reports, the 29-year-old woman was shot in the 7900 block of Lamb Street.

No further information is currently available.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly