City Council committee looks into lead exposure report

Highs will be in the low 90s under mostly sunny skies.more>>
Highs will be in the low 90s under mostly sunny skies.more>>
Members are expected to discuss the report that found infrastructure work may have exposed residents to elevated levels of lead in their drinking water.more>>
Members are expected to discuss the report that found infrastructure work may have exposed residents to elevated levels of lead in their drinking water.more>>
A 29-year-old woman was shot in the 7900 block of Lamb Street.more>>
A 29-year-old woman was shot in the 7900 block of Lamb Street.more>>
Local political analysts weigh in on the recent turnover in the White House and what they believe the new Chief of Staff needs to do next.more>>
Local political analysts weigh in on the recent turnover in the White House and what they believe the new Chief of Staff needs to do next.more>>
The suspect allegedly threatened to post the video to social media unless the couple paid him $5,000.more>>
The suspect allegedly threatened to post the video to social media unless the couple paid him $5,000.more>>
New White House chief of staff John Kelly, a decorated retired Marine general who served three tours in Iraq, doesn't appear to be afraid to challenge his commander-in-chief.more>>
New White House chief of staff John Kelly, a decorated retired Marine general who served three tours in Iraq, doesn't appear to be afraid to challenge his commander-in-chief.more>>
The burglar was apparently unaware a 16-year-old girl had locked herself in a room upstairs and called her mother.more>>
The burglar was apparently unaware a 16-year-old girl had locked herself in a room upstairs and called her mother.more>>
A couple whose two children were taken from them claim they lost custody of their sons because they scored low on IQ tests.more>>
A couple whose two children were taken from them claim they lost custody of their sons because they scored low on IQ tests.more>>
The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.more>>
The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.more>>
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.more>>
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.more>>
The family of a missing Barbour County woman is anxiously waiting for news of a development in her disappearance but with each passing day, their fears continue to grow. Lisa Joy Theris, 25, of Louisville, has been gone for two weeks.more>>
The family of a missing Barbour County woman is anxiously waiting for news of a development in her disappearance but with each passing day, their fears continue to grow. Lisa Joy Theris, 25, of Louisville, has been gone for two weeks.more>>
A man and a woman were not just on the property, but they were living in the home while the Thomas’s were at work.more>>
A man and a woman were not just on the property, but they were living in the home while the Thomas’s were at work.more>>
The self-described “email prankster” in the U.K. sent a letter to the homeland security adviser, pretending to be President Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.more>>
The self-described “email prankster” in the U.K. sent a letter to the homeland security adviser, pretending to be President Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.more>>
Drexel Heights Fire District said one person died and two other people were injured in a bee attack in the 6600 block of Camino De La Tierra at around 7:30 Monday morning.more>>
Drexel Heights Fire District said one person died and two other people were injured in a bee attack in the 6600 block of Camino De La Tierra at around 7:30 Monday morning.more>>