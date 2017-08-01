City Council committee looks into lead exposure report

A New Orleans Inspector General report on lead exposure in the city's drinking water is the focus of a New Orleans City Council Public Works Committee meeting Tuesday.

Members are expected to discuss the report that found infrastructure work may have exposed residents to elevated levels of lead in their drinking water.

The IG report found the city and Sewerage and Water Board did not alert residents about the risk of increased exposure due to that work or provide them with ways to reduce their risk.

The city says it complied with all state and federal laws and outlined its existing policies for educating customers about risks of lead exposure.

A FOX 8 investigation raised questions about how the Sewerage and Water Board tested the safety of the city's drinking water.

