Your Weather Authority: Another dry day ahead

Another mostly dry day is ahead for the area. Highs will be in the low 90s under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will fall into the mid to upper 70s.

Humidity will return and rain chances will increase starting Wednesday. Showers and storms are likely Thursday through Saturday with a few heavy downpours possible.

One benefit of the rain will be lower temperatures with highs in the 80s most of the week.

By the end of the weekend and early next week, high pressure will build back into the area bringing hotter temperatures and lower rain chances.

