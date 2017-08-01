Man surrenders to NOPD after surveillance photo published in robbery story

A man captured on an Algiers church surveillance video the day a woman was robbed there has turned himself in, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Wade Gaines, 54, turned himself in Monday after seeing his photograph published in local media reports on the robbery.

Gaines was arrested and charged with simple after walked into the Fourth District station and was questioned in connection with a robbery at the Love Lutheran Church in the 3700 block of MacArthur Boulevard.

Surveillance video from a security camera at the church shows a vehicle pull up and a man walk up to a church employee. The man, later identified as Gaines, asked her for gas money.

As the victim walked back into the church, the Gaines followed her inside. He then reached over and dug into the woman’s pockets, grabbing her money and taking off, said church Council President Louis Sanders.

This is the second time the church has been victimized. The last time, thieves stole all three of their air- conditioning units.

That theft prompted the church to put bars around the units and install an alarm system with cameras.

