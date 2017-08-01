Man surrenders to NOPD after surveillance photo published in robbery story

A man in a wheelchair died in a Monday night fire at his Westwego home, according to our partners at NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune.more>>
Wade Gaines, 54, turned himself in Monday after seeing his photograph published in local media reports on the robbery.more>>
Highs will be in the low 90s under mostly sunny skies.more>>
Members are expected to discuss the report that found infrastructure work may have exposed residents to elevated levels of lead in their drinking water.more>>
The suspect allegedly threatened to post the video to social media unless the couple paid him $5,000.more>>
The burglar was apparently unaware a 16-year-old girl had locked herself in a room upstairs and called her mother.more>>
A couple whose two children were taken from them claim they lost custody of their sons because they scored low on IQ tests.more>>
New White House chief of staff John Kelly, a decorated retired Marine general who served three tours in Iraq, doesn't appear to be afraid to challenge his commander-in-chief.more>>
The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.more>>
A Louisiana fire captain who was wanted for his wife’s murder in Woodville, Mississippi was found dead Monday in Colorado, police say.more>>
The caller is not identified but called 911 to report the July 19 incident at the graveside funeral of Margaret Livington. In the call, she reports that James Kester, 64, drove through the mourners, injuring 12.more>>
The family of a missing Barbour County woman is anxiously waiting for news of a development in her disappearance but with each passing day, their fears continue to grow. Lisa Joy Theris, 25, of Louisville, has been gone for two weeks.more>>
Drexel Heights Fire District said one person died and two other people were injured in a bee attack in the 6600 block of Camino De La Tierra at around 7:30 Monday morning.more>>
