Bud's Broiler in Mid-City robbed, employee forced into cooler at gunpoint

A Mid-City Bud's Broiler employee was forced inside a cooler at gunpoint during an armed robbery early Tuesday morning according to initial New Orleans Police Department reports.

An armed woman wearing a ski mask walked into the restaurant, located in the 500 block of City Park Avenue., just after 2 a.m. and ordered the employee to get in the cooler.

After forcing the employee into the cooler, the suspect, described as a black female, took “several bags of money" and fled the scene, police said.

The same location was the site of another attempted armed robbery in December of 2015.

In that incident, employees stopped a man armed with a gun from taking cash from the register. Ismael "Mike" Naranjo fled the scene but was later captured by police.

No one was injured in that incident.

