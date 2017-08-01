NOPD searching for suspect in New Orleans East kidnapping

A man is wanted by the New Orleans Police Department in connection with a New Orleans East kidnapping.

Police are searching for Michael Jacobs, 35, in connection with a kidnapping in the 14700 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

The victim, a 24-year-old man, told police that on Monday around 5 p.m., Jacobs and a woman, identified as 44-year-old Patrice Felton, approached him and a witness and punched both of them in the face.

Jacobs pointed a firearm at the victim and threatened to kill him, then forced him into his vehicle and drove the victim to a nearby park in the 13000 block of North Nemours Street.

Jacobs fled on foot when he saw NOPD units in the area.

Felton was arrested at the scene.

Jacobs is wanted for simple kidnapping, false imprisonment while armed with a firearm, aggravated assault, illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and two counts of simple battery.

Anyone with information about this incident or the whereabouts of Michael Jacobs is asked to contact any Seventh District detective at 504-658-6070 or call the NOPD non-emergency number at 504-821-2222.

