Deuce McAllister not concerned by scuffles in training camp

Steve Bartman is getting a World Series championship ring from the Chicago Cubs.more>>
The Saints have a break from the heat Tuesday as Sean Payton is giving the team their first day off after five straight practices to start training camp.more>>
With the Saints set to take their first off day, it was the perfect time to reset my roster projection. It's still way too early, there's so much more to evaluate. Nonetheless, here's where things stand. Most have stayed the same but there have been some new moves.more>>
On Sunday's Final Play on FOX 8, analyst Deuce McAllister called Brandon Coleman "the surprise of camp" with big plays every day.more>>
Adrian Peterson, Zach Strief and Manti Te'o all returned to the field after taking Sunday off.more>>
