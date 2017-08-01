Deuce McAllister not concerned by scuffles in training camp

The New Orleans Saints have a break from the heat Tuesday as Head Coach Sean Payton is giving the team their first day off after five straight practices to start training camp.

Monday saw a carryover from Sunday's conflict between tight end Coby Fleener and Vonn Bell. Each run-in saw the duo get in each other's faces and Sunday, Bell even got a swing in before teammates intervened.

The second-year safety explained his aggressive actions after Monday's practice.

"Me and him been going at it for a few days now so we're going to see what happens but I enjoy it, I'm just out here having fun,." Bell said. "Like coach AG (Aaron Glenn) tells us, we're just setting our standard, going out here and competing. We're not going to say sorry for our hitting, we're live practicing, we've got to get our work in too, we're just out here having fun with each other."

Saints Hall of Fame running back and radio analyst Deuce McAllister joined Final Play and echoed Bell's sentiments.

"I don't think it's a concern because there hasn't been any fights, so to speak," McAllister said. "But it's the passion and the fire. It's hot and these guys are in pads, they're grinding on each other but at the end of the day, they've got to take care of each other because they're going to need each other and depend on each other to be able to win games."

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.