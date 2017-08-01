Enhanced lighting, drainage improvements in the French Quarter

If you have been in the French Quarter lately you probably noticed a lot of construction is underway.
The city is in the process of making infrastructure improvements, and officials believe one of those upgrades will help deter crime and improve the performance of surveillance cameras.
The city is enhancing street lighting on Bourbon St. and throughout the French Quarter.
By the end of next month there will be 12 new light poles installed around Jackson Square. And hundreds of other street lights will be converted to LED lights. Those will finished by the end of August.
The city is not only enhancing lighting in the French Quarter, they are also doing sidewalk repair and improving drainage with surface and underground infrastructure improvements.
