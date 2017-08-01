Search crews looking for potential missing boaters

File photo of the Highway 11 Bridge over Lake Pontchartrain. (Source: NOLA.com | The Times-PIcayune)

Search and rescue crews are currently searching for possible missing boaters in Lake Pontchartrain.

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents recovered an overturned 12 foot flat boat with trolling motor, ice chest and various other debris related to a boating incident this morning near the Hwy. 11 bridge.

Search crews with the New Orleans Police Department, U.S. Coast Guard, Louisiana State Police and the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office are also participating in the search.

