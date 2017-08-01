Saints sign running back Darius Victor

The Saints added to their crowded backfield Tuesday with the signing of Darius Victor, announced by the player's representatives:

Congrats to Darius Victor on signing with the @Saints ! pic.twitter.com/52wZXZQpQa — PFS Agency (@pfsagency) August 1, 2017

Victor went undrafted out of Towson, where he ran for 3,309 yards and 37 touchdowns in four seasons. He backed up Cleveland Browns draft pick Terrance West as a freshman with the Tigers.

The Saints now have the following seven running backs on the roster, in order of NFL experience:

- Adrian Peterson, 10 years

- Mark Ingram, 6 years

- Travaris Cadet, 5 years

- Daniel Lasco, 1 year

- Alvin Kamara, 67th overall pick

- Trey Edmunds, UDFA

- Darius Victor, UDFA

