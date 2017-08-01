Saints sign running back Darius Victor

Steve Bartman is getting a World Series championship ring from the Chicago Cubs.more>>
A veterinarian at LSU has identified a tiger at a rescue facility that could become Mike VII.more>>
The Saints added to their crowded backfield Tuesday with the signing of Darius Victor, announced by the player's representatives.more>>
The Saints have a break from the heat Tuesday as Sean Payton is giving the team their first day off after five straight practices to start training camp.more>>
With the Saints set to take their first off day, it was the perfect time to reset my roster projection. It's still way too early, there's so much more to evaluate. Nonetheless, here's where things stand. Most have stayed the same but there have been some new moves.more>>
