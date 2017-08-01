Saints sign running back Darius Victor - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Saints sign running back Darius Victor

Written by: John Bennett, Sports Producer
The Saints added to their crowded backfield Tuesday with the signing of Darius Victor, announced by the player's representatives:

Victor went undrafted out of Towson, where he ran for 3,309 yards and 37 touchdowns in four seasons. He backed up Cleveland Browns draft pick Terrance West as a freshman with the Tigers.

The Saints now have the following seven running backs on the roster, in order of NFL experience:

 - Adrian Peterson, 10 years
 - Mark Ingram, 6 years
 - Travaris Cadet, 5 years
 - Daniel Lasco, 1 year
 - Alvin Kamara, 67th overall pick
 - Trey Edmunds, UDFA
 - Darius Victor, UDFA

