David: Rain returns later this week

Moisture will slowly be on the increase during the day Wednesday. A few showers are possible late in the day but the better rain chances will hold off until Thursday and into the weekend.

The stalled front will move across the area as a warm front by Thursday and with that there will be a better chance for showers and storms. Weak disturbances will aid in the chance for some locally heavy rain in spots into Saturday.

Sunday may be a bit of a transition day with conditions not quite as stormy. A more typical summertime pattern is likely early next week with just spotty storms and plenty of heat and humidity.

The tropics are quiet and development is not expected in the near future.

For updates on-the-go and all day long, download our free FOX Weather App at fox8live.com/apps or call the Delta World Tire Weather Phone at 504-500-2888.

-David Bernard

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.