JPSO: Man with no criminal history goes on business robbery spree

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said it has cleared three business robberies with the arrest of one man.

Kenneth Gaspard, 19, of Harvey, was booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center with three counts of armed robbery and illegal carrying of a concealed weapon.

On Monday, July 31 at 5:36 p.m., deputies were dispatched to an armed robbery at Domino's Pizza in the 1500 Lapalco Boulevard in Harvey. The female victim said she was working when a black male wearing a black shirt, black pants, black tennis shoes and a black back pack entered the business armed with a black semi-automatic handgun. He demanded money from the victim, and she complied by handing over the contents of the register. He then fled on foot. Video surveillance cameras recorded the incident.

At around 9:11 p.m. that same day, deputies were dispatched to a second armed robbery at the Dollar General in the 3300 block of Wall Boulevard in unincorporated Gretna. The female victim reported that a black male dressed in all black, with black gloves and a black hooded sweatshirt entered the business, produced a black semi-automatic handgun and told her to hand over money from the register. The victim complied, and the male fled. This business was also equipped with video surveillance cameras, and after reviewing footage, deputies determined that it was the person who robbed Domino's earlier in the evening.

At 9:58 p.m., a third armed robbery was reported at Walgreen's in the 400 block of Lapalco Boulevard in unincorporated Gretna. Responding officers learned that a black male suspect approached the counter, produced a black semi-automatic handgun and demanded money from a female victim. The victim opened the register and complied, and the male fled. This business was also equipped with video surveillance cameras, and deputies determined it was the same suspect from the earlier robberies.

After each of the robberies, a description of the armed suspect was broadcast.

At around 10:05 p.m., Deputy Mike Wible, assigned to the Second District, and Detective Will Whittington, who was working an off-duty detail, were canvassing the area and saw a black male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, tennis shoes and a black pack back walking near Wall Boulevard and Mount Laurel Drive. This was about three blocks from the Walgreens robbery. The Sheriff’s Office said Wible made an investigatory stop and saw the handle of a black semi-automatic handgun protruding from the front pocket of Gaspard’s sweatshirt. Gaspard was taken into custody and brought to the JPSO Investigations Bureau for questioning. The Sheriff’s Office said he waived his rights and agreed to be interviewed. After being shown still photos from each robbery scene, the Sheriff’s Office said Gaspard confessed to committing each armed robbery. He also admitted to having a loaded Sig Sauer at the time of the armed robberies and told deputies that he had found the gun.

Gaspard has no prior criminal history.

