JPSO: Man with no criminal history goes on business robbery spree

Other that the yellow tape blocking the front door, there are few signs that a fatal fire unfolded Monday inside a double on Avenue A in Westwego.more>>
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said it has cleared three business robberies with the arrest of one man.more>>
The Saints added to their crowded backfield Tuesday with the signing of Darius Victor, announced by the player's representatives.more>>
Moisture will slowly be on the increase during the day Wednesday. A few showers are possible late in the day but the better rain chances will hold off until Thursday and into the weekend.more>>
The couple was apparently upset about various aspects of Andrea Polito's work, but she said they responded by lying about her online and on the air, ruining her business.more>>
The Marijuana Justice Act if passed will legalize marijuana at the federal level and "go even further in an effort to remedy many of the failures of the War on Drugs," Booker wrote on Facebook.more>>
The Attalla Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating three-year-old Skyi Nevah Wood.more>>
The caller is not identified but called 911 to report the July 19 incident at the graveside funeral of Margaret Livington. In the call, she reports that James Kester, 64, drove through the mourners, injuring 12.more>>
Authorities have released the name of the child who was swept away in a rain-swollen ditch.more>>
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.more>>
The family of a Lumberton woman posted to social media that she is in stable condition after allegedly coming in contact with a flesh eating bacteria while staying in Myrtle Beach. Neither DHEC nor doctors have confirmed how the woman contracted the bacteria.more>>
A veterinarian at LSU has identified a tiger at a rescue facility that could become Mike VII.more>>
The plane is a single-engine aircraft, the FAA says.more>>
