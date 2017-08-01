Men use jet ski maneuvers to douse fire on Lake Pontchartrain

Two brothers enjoying a beer on the Mandeville lakefront Tuesday got an opportunity to use some of the jet ski maneuvers they practiced over the weekend to extinguish a fire on Lake Pontchartrain.

Brothers Nick and Jason Bordelon were at the Barley Oak when they saw smoke in the distance. They put down their drinks and hopped on their jet skis.

As they approached, they saw a jet ski fully engulfed in flames. As it turns out, they had been recently watching YouTube videos demonstrating how to extinguish a fire using a jet ski.

After a few passes, they were successful in dousing the flames.

Jason Bordelon told FOX 8 that the jet ski rider had been picked up by a passing boat and was not injured. It's not known what caused the fire.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.