NOPD: One dead, one injured in Lower Ninth Ward shooting

New Orleans police are investigating a double shooting in the Lower Ninth Ward that left one man dead and another injured. Officers were called to the scene, Tuesday evening, in the 1000 block of Tupelo Street.

According to police, the first victim was shot in the head and stomach. EMT's brought the victim to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Investigators later learned of a second victim, who was shot to near his hands and stomach. That victim was brought to an area hospital via private conveyance.

We will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.

If you have any information that could help police with this case, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

