Crackdown on curfew breakers in St. Charles Parish

Parish law prohibits children 16-years-old and younger from being out without adult supervision between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.. (Source: FOX 8 graphic)

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff hopes a curfew crackdown will ease crime.

Sheriff Greg Champagne posted on his Facebook page that he's deploying extra deputies to monitor curfew hours. He says deputies are noticing an uptick in the number of teenagers violating curfew. At the same time, they're noticing an uptick in petty crime and thefts.

Kids who get picked up for violating curfew, will be brought to the sheriff's office. They will be assigned a court date. Their parents will be called to pick them up.

