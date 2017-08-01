Crackdown on curfew breakers in St. Charles Parish

As we head into the heart of hurricane season, New Orleans city council members are pressing the Department of Public Works to do more when it comes to cleaning and repairing thousands of catch basins.more>>
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the Lower Ninth Ward that left one man injured.more>>
Two brothers enjoying a beer on the Mandeville lakefront Tuesday got an opportunity to use some of the jet ski maneuvers they practiced over the weekend to extinguish a fire on Lake Pontchartrain.more>>
Sheriff Greg Champagne posted on his Facebook page that he's deploying extra deputies to monitor curfew hours.more>>
Hurricanes are always a concern in this area, and some homeowners may have an opportunity to get federal dollars to reduce their flood risk.more>>
The Marijuana Justice Act if passed will legalize marijuana at the federal level and "go even further in an effort to remedy many of the failures of the War on Drugs," Booker wrote on Facebook.more>>
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.more>>
The couple was apparently upset about various aspects of Andrea Polito's work, but she said they responded by lying about her online and on the air, ruining her business.more>>
The mother of a 2-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Lancaster Monday night is now in jail, along with her boyfriend.more>>
Authorities confirm all 12 inmates who escaped the Walker County Jail on Sunday have now been recaptured.more>>
An investigator claims Fox News made up quotes attributed to him suggesting a murdered Democratic official was behind the leaks of WikiLeaks documents during the presidential campaign.more>>
The man killed Monday morning in a bee attack on the southwest side of Tucson has been identified as 48-year-old Danny Martinez.more>>
An officer is in stable condition and the suspect is dead after an incident where an officer was pinned under a vehicle on 23rd St. and Olive Ave.more>>
An Ohio prosecutor alleges a man stored his girlfriend's body in a freezer while another woman helped him and assumed the dead woman's life by moving into her home, using her credit cards and caring for her...more>>
The plane is a single-engine aircraft, the FAA says.more>>
