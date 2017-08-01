Graffiti vandals caught on video as they deface downtown business

A downtown business owner is on a mission to catch three graffiti vandals who defaced his car rental shop early Tuesday morning. He got clear pictures of the criminals, and it may not be the first time they've struck.

"We just put the system in Friday and it happened Monday night," said Murray Nelson with Cox communications.

At 12:35 a.m., vandals defaced the outside of Nifty Car Rental on Poydras Street, spray painting the large garage doors and the exterior brick.

"We can't let this go on," said business owner David Burridge, "I take a lot of pride in what I do, and I would like these people apprehended."

It's not the first time graffiti vandals have struck. The old Times-Picayune building was recently defaced by someone who painted "Reznor Shooks" on the wall facing the expressway. Two months ago, someone defaced the exterior of the old Holiday Inn at Chef and 1-10 from top to bottom, writing "Caveman Reader."

Burridge has been trying to get the paint off but it's no small task.

"We've been trying for hours and used different solutions to get it off," he said. "We're getting it duller and duller, but it's not a one-hour job."

Burridge is offering a reward in the case.

"I'm willing to offer a thousand dollar reward for the arrest and conviction of three people we have on video who did this last night," said Burridge.

He's asking everyone to look closely at the pictures from a system he just installed.

The NOPD sent a detective to the vandalized business Tuesday afternoon to get the surveillance images. So far police have not announced any arrests in the graffiti attacks at the old Times Picayune building, or at the old New Orleans east Holiday Inn.

