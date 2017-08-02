One man shot in Gentilly Tuesday night - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
One man was shot in Gentilly Tuesday night, according to initial New Orleans Police Department reports.

The shooting happened in the 5200 block of Demontluzin Street.

Initial reports indicate a man arrived at a nearby hospital in a private vehicle. He was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to his forearm and stomach.

No further information is currently available.

