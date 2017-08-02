Local First Traffic: Malfunction closes Claiborne Avenue Bridge - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Local First Traffic: Malfunction closes Claiborne Avenue Bridge

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

A malfunction has closed the Claiborne Avenue Bridge in both directions between Poland and Jourdan Avenue.

Traffic is being diverted to the St. Claude Avenue Bridge.

