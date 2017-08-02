Body of missing boater found in Lake Pontchartrain

The body of a boater who went missing Tuesday morning was found Wednesday morning by a search crew, according to Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries officials.

The body of Lawrence Guimont, 57, of New Orleans was found Wednesday morning around 7 a.m. on the shoreline about half a mile from where Guimont's boat and car.

Guimont's boat capsized near the Highway 11 Bridge. The boat, along with an attached trolling motor, was recovered Monday.

U.S. Coast Guard crews went out on the water again Wednesday morning to search for Guimont after operations were suspended Tuesday night.

The search for Guimont started Tuesday morning when officials received a report of a man in the water.

Guimont's vehicle was also found parked unattended near the lake.

