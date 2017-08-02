Body of missing boater found in Lake Pontchartrain

The searching for Lawrence Guimont resumed Wednesday morningmore>>
Traffic is being diverted to the St. Claude Avenue Bridge.more>>
The shooting happened in the 5200 block of Demontluzin Street.more>>
The Executive Director of the Sewerage and Water Board responds to a Fox 8 investigation.more>>
The executive director of the Sewerage and Water Board responded to a FOX 8 investigation Tuesday. His comments came after a meeting before a City Council committee where a council member had questions about which homes the board tested for lead.more>>
He's a world-renowned musician and entertainer, and he is New Orleans’ favorite son.more>>
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.more>>
The airplane lost power and AC while waiting on the tarmac, but the passengers weren’t allowed off the aircraft.more>>
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.more>>
The family of a 12-year-old New Jersey girl who killed herself says it will sue her school district for not stepping in to address the problem of cyberbullying.more>>
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said that 2 lb. packages of ground chuck may contain more than meat.more>>
There hasn't been a dramatic public break, or a precise moment when it happened, but little by little Senate Republicans have been abandoning President Donald Trump.more>>
The mother of a 2-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Lancaster Monday night is now in jail, along with her boyfriend.more>>
The Marijuana Justice Act if passed will legalize marijuana at the federal level and "go even further in an effort to remedy many of the failures of the War on Drugs," Booker wrote on Facebook.more>>
Other man still listed in serious condition.more>>
The couple was apparently upset about various aspects of Andrea Polito's work, but she said they responded by lying about her online and on the air, ruining her business.more>>
