Jonathan Banks leading Tulane quarterback competition

Tulane University Head Football Coach Willie Fritz has set the goal for his second year on campus to end the program's three-year bowl drought.

One of the keys to that improvement will be quarterback play.

At the onset of Fall camp, spring transfer Jonathan Banks is running with the first team but Fritz is keeping his options open "Jonathan had a good summer along with the rest of the guys and we wanted to get some reps for these freshmen to show what they can do."

Banks arrives Uptown from Independence Community College in Kansas, which was his third stop after starting his college career at Contra Costa College in California before transferring to Kansas State.

