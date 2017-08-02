Brother Martin product Roderic Teamer filling role of Tulane's #2 jersey

For Darion Monroe's entire three-year career at Tulane, the East St. John product sported #2 and led the Wave defense, both on and off the field. In 2016, Nico Marley changed from #20 to #2 and now in 2017, the legacy is back on the back of a New Orleans native in Brother Martin's Roderic Teamer.

As a junior in 2016, Teamer started all twelve games at safety and was fourth on the team in tackles but coach Willie Fritz sees more on the horizon in 2017. "He's a really good football player," said Fritz. "He had a good year for us, I don't think he finished as well as we wanted him to but he's one of our tougher football players."

Linebacker Zachary Harris is looking to match Marley's production at linebacker but knows that Teamer is the perfect call to take Marley's number. "He's a great guy on and off the field," said Harris. "It is big shoes to fill but I think he's the right guy for it."

