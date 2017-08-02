Back to School: There's an app (actually several) for that

The Saints returned to the practice field on Airline Drive Wednesday morning after taking Tuesday off.more>>
St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a suspect.more>>
For a growing number of students, their back to school supplies list also includes smartphone apps.more>>
The searching for Lawrence Guimont resumed Wednesday morningmore>>
Traffic is being diverted to the St. Claude Avenue Bridge.more>>
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.more>>
A school has collapsed after a massive natural gas explosion.more>>
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.more>>
White House officials say that President Donald Trump has signed a bill to impose new sanctions on Russia.more>>
The family of a 12-year-old New Jersey girl who killed herself says it will sue her school district for not stepping in to address the problem of cyberbullying.more>>
The airplane lost power and AC while waiting on the tarmac, but the passengers weren’t allowed off the aircraft.more>>
The face and neck of a dead person had mold growing on it at a Carlisle mortuary that failed to refrigerate human remains.more>>
A little boy from Petal who was bitten by a snack in the face is improving, according to social media updates from his family.more>>
An investigator claims Fox News made up quotes attributed to him suggesting a Democratic official who was killed was behind the leaks of documents by WikiLeaks during the presidential campaign.more>>
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said that 2 lb. packages of ground chuck may contain more than meat.more>>
