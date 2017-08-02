Back to School: There's an app (actually several) for that - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Back to School: There's an app (actually several) for that

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
For a growing number of students, their back to school supplies list also includes smartphone apps.

Some apps can help not just kids-- but also their parents and teachers.

  • Start with Seesaw. A tool for students, parents, and teachers. The app lets students independently document their learning with built-in creative tools. The app also gives families an immediate and personalized window into their child's school day and makes communication with teachers seamless. It also saves time for teachers on organization and parent communication.
  • There should also have a favorite app for studying. Quizlet is specifically tailored for marathon study sessions. It allows you to create your own personal flashcards – using text, images, and audio – or browse a wealth of user-created quizzes spanning nearly any topics you can think of. 
  • Socratic -- a digital tutor for parents. It's a resource for parents helping their kids with homework. The app lets you take a picture of a math problem, and it'll not only give you an answer but the steps necessary to arrive at that answer — and even detailed explanations of the steps and concepts if you need them. The app is also designed to answer any kind of school question in various subjects including science, history, social studies, and beyond.
  • An app with local ties -- The Khan Academy -- founded by Grace King grad Sal Khan. The Khan Academy is an online portal offering course work throughout the entire year to help study various subjects. It includes prep work for standardized testing, as well as thousands of online tutorials. You simply click the grade level, whether you are a parent, teacher or student, and you're on your way to learning.
  • School can also bring hectic schedules between classes, extracurricular activities and social events. You have a suggestion to keep families organized.
  • The Cozi family organizer helps coordinate and communicate everyone's schedules and activities, track grocery lists, manage to do lists, plan ahead for dinner, and keep the whole family on the same page during the busy school year.

