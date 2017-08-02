Man shot in Burger King drive thru, St. Charles deputies searching for suspect

An ATM service employee was shot in the arm during an attempted robbery, according to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's office.

Authorities believe the incident stemmed from an attempted robbery of an employee of an ATM provider who was ordering food at the Burger King drive up window near Hahnville High School.

Police say the perpetrator targeted the victim because he works for the ATM service and carries a lot of cash.

The shooting happened in the drive-thru of the Burger King near Hahnville High School.

The school was locked down earlier. But that lock down has since been lifted.

St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a suspect described as a black male in his mid-20s.

The man stands approximately five feet 10 inches tall and was wearing a dark colored horizontal striped hoodie with white stripes and has dread lock style hair.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Jenni Barrette at 985-783-1135 or 985-783-6807.

