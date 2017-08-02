Saints Camp Day 6: Instant Analysis

The Saints returned to the practice field on Airline Drive Wednesday morning after taking Tuesday off. Wednesday marked the first of six straight days on the field before two days off leading up to the preseason opener in Cleveland.

Below are some instant analysis posts from day six:

Marcus Williams with an incredible INT off Drew Brees intended for Alvin Kamara. That was a 'wow' play — Sean FazendeFOX8 (@SeanFazendeFOX8) August 2, 2017

Cam Jordan nearly picked off Brees — Sean FazendeFOX8 (@SeanFazendeFOX8) August 2, 2017

Rookie Alex Anzalone with a nice play here to stuff a run pic.twitter.com/QcLwKt7pyc — Amos Morale III (@Amos_MoraleIII) August 2, 2017

Wil Lutz now has one miss -- off the post from 54 -- in team field goal drills so far in camp. He's been great. — Josh Katzenstein (@jkatzenstein) August 2, 2017

Marcus Williams with the 1s during this team period — Sean FazendeFOX8 (@SeanFazendeFOX8) August 2, 2017

Brandon Coleman keeps making moves. pic.twitter.com/DtF6pI4mw0 — Josh Katzenstein (@jkatzenstein) August 2, 2017

For the sake of fairness: Brandon Coleman has dropped his last two targets. — Josh Katzenstein (@jkatzenstein) August 2, 2017

Coleman fumbles... Damian Swann scoops and scores — Sean FazendeFOX8 (@SeanFazendeFOX8) August 2, 2017

Dejuan butler with a break up the defense has been having a day pic.twitter.com/RnC0Qpshqc — Amos Morale III (@Amos_MoraleIII) August 2, 2017

Ken Crawley picks off Brees in 7 on 7.

Then AJ Klein has a PBU — Sean FazendeFOX8 (@SeanFazendeFOX8) August 2, 2017

Darius Victor with a great inside run. Probably best of the day. Good look for the new guy. — Josh Katzenstein (@jkatzenstein) August 2, 2017

Fullington playing LG with the starters right now. Not sure what happened to Peat. — Josh Katzenstein (@jkatzenstein) August 2, 2017

Tommylee Lewis with a spectacular grab pic.twitter.com/m1uYyI867M — Amos Morale III (@Amos_MoraleIII) August 2, 2017

