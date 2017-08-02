Saints Camp Day 6: Instant Analysis - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Saints Camp Day 6: Instant Analysis

Written by: John Bennett, Sports Producer
Connect
Source: Garland Gillen, FOX 8 Source: Garland Gillen, FOX 8
(WVUE) -

The Saints returned to the practice field on Airline Drive Wednesday morning after taking Tuesday off. Wednesday marked the first of six straight days on the field before two days off leading up to the preseason opener in Cleveland.

Below are some instant analysis posts from day six:

FOX 8 will have reaction throughout Wednesday's newscasts.

For a comprehensive look at the team's progress, check out Game Plan: Training Camp Thursday at 10:35 p.m. The show will also air in Baton Rouge Saturday on WXBH at 2:30 p.m. and on WAFB at 10:35 p.m., in Hattiesburg Saturday at  5 p.m. on WDAM and in Lake Charles Sunday at 2:30 p.m. on KVHP.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly