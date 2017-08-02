Competency ruling delayed for man accused of killing JP deputy

A judge will decide at the end of this month if the man accused of killing a JPSO deputy is competent to stand trial.

A ruling was expected Wednesday in the case of Jerman Neveaux, but after hours of testimony, Neveaux's defense attorney decided he wanted to call additional witnesses. The judge agreed to continue the case.

Neveaux is accused of killing deputy David Michel Jr. last summer during a pedestrian stop. Neveaux is charged with first-degree murder. On Wednesday a psychologist and psychiatrist each testified that they evaluated Neveaux and determined he is competent to stand trial.

Neveaux's attorney argues that he suffered lead poisoning as a child and presented reports from years ago that confirmed he had elevated levels of lead in his blood.

The case will resume Aug. 30.

If he is deemed competent by the judge and found guilty, Neveaux could face the death penalty.

