Woman knocked unconscious, robbed at French Quarter parking lot

A robber struck a woman from behind Wednesday as she walked to her car in a parking garage on the edge of the French Quarter.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. in a parking facility in the 200 block of N. Rampart Street. Police said someone came up behind the victim and hit her in the head with an unknown object.

The victim told police she briefly lost consciousness, and when she came to, her purse and phone were missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

