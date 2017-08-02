Man robs Chase Bank in Kenner - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Man robs Chase Bank in Kenner

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Source: FBI Source: FBI
KENNER, LA (WVUE) -

The FBI and Kenner Police are searching for a bank robbery suspect.

Federal authorities on Wednesday released images of the man they say walked in and robbed a Chase Bank. It happened just before 10 a.m. in the 3500 block of Williams Boulevard.

Police said a black male wearing a baseball cap, green jacket and jeans gave the teller a note and got away with an unknown amount of cash.

If you recognize him, or know anything about the crime, call the FBI. You could be eligible for up to a $5,000 reward.

