Coast Guard chases down runaway dock

The Coast Guard asks the public for any information regarding an adrift floating dock that was located in the Gulf of Mexico August 2, 2017 (Source: U.S. Coast Guard)

The U.S. Coast Guard is asking for help finding the owner of a floating dock that went adrift.

Someone called it into the Eighth District Command Center in New Orleans Wednesday afternoon. It was seen floating approximately 180 miles south of Grand Isle, Louisiana.

The dock has a little green painted shed-like building on it. The building has an underwater scene painted on the side that features a mermaid and a sea turtle.

The dock is still floating free in the Gulf of Mexico. The Coast Guard has warned vessels in the area to be aware of it.

An HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew out of Mobile assessed the floating dock and searched for signs of distress.

If you know anything about the owner of the dock, you're asked to call the Eighth District Command Center at (504) 589-6225.

