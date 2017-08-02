Locals who assist immigrants reject Trump's legal immigration reduction proposal

Slidell Police Department has a new four-legged crime fighter, K-9 Kano.more>>
President Donald Trump’s push for a merit-based immigration system is drawing criticism from some locals who assist immigrants.more>>
Part of the plan would expand the number of lanes drivers can access.more>>
The U.S. Coast Guard is asking for help finding the owner of a floating dock that went adrift.more>>
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.more>>
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.more>>
The face and neck of a dead person had mold growing on it at a Carlisle mortuary that failed to refrigerate human remains.more>>
A Millbrook toddler is recovering after his mother says he was scalded by hot milk at daycare. The facility has had repeated violations, according to the state. The owner said he's closing his doors, but not because of the incidents.more>>
"The Cast Member’s primary responsibility is to create Magical Moments for Guests of all ages, as well as ensuring a superior Guest experience," the job postings say.more>>
The family of a terminally ill Ocean Springs girl just received some good news about her illness. It comes as little Sophia Meyers approaches her five-month mark since the diagnosis.more>>
The U.S. Air Force successfully launched an unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile from California, the fourth such test this year.more>>
Authorities provided an update Wednesday afternoon for a 7-year-old boy believed to have been swept away in a rain-swollen ditch Tuesday afternoon in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood.more>>
