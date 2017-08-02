Transportation department eyes plan to ease North Shore traffic tie-ups

Regular traffic combined with 18-wheelers put upwards of 80,000 vehicles traveling Interstate 12 through the western side of Saint Tammany parish each day. (Source: FOX 8 graphic)

Transportation department workers have a new plan they think will ease some of the congestion drivers face on the North Shore.

According to our partners at Nola.com|The Times-Picayune, part of the plan would expand the number of lanes drivers can access. A third lane would be added to both sides of the interstate from Highway 59 to Highway 21.

A start date for the project has not been disclosed. Mandeville area State Sen. Jack Donahue says money to follow through with the plan is not available right now.

