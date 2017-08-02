Meet the newest four-legged crime fighter

New K-9 officer, Kano, to join the force in September (Source: Slidell Police Dept.)

Slidell Police Department has a new four-legged crime fighter, K-9 Kano.

Police say Kano is training with his handler, Officer Jake Morris, learning various law enforcement techniques. Kano is expected to be able to track criminals and detect narcotics.

K-9 Kano is a two-year-old German Shepherd imported from the Netherlands. He and his trainer are expected to begin patrols sometime in September.

Slidell Police have two other K-9s on the force, Scout and Quest.

"We've seen time and time again the amazing things these animals can do," Chief Randy Fandal said. "Adding another canine to our department is extremely beneficial to both our officers and our citizens."

The police department says it let its Facebook followers help name the new K-9. Kano got 435 votes. Flex finished second with 337 votes and Eto finished third with 107 votes.

