Deputies investigating string of burglaries in St. Charles Parish

Deputies in St. Charles Parish are investigating a string of burglaries.

Sheriff Greg Champagne says they've beefed up patrols in the Destrehan area, but they're asking neighbors to lock their car doors and remove any valuables.

According to the sheriff's Facebook posts, unlocked cars were targeted in the Ormond Meadows neighborhood as well as on Houmas Place and Acadia Lane last week. Wallets, purses, cash and even a gun were stolen.

Overnight, detectives working a juvenile and burglary task force were called to Oakley Drive where five cars were burglarized.

"We make sure our cars are locked at night, we keep our keys in our bedroom with us," said neighbor Brandon Dockery. "Then, you know, just keeping an eye on what's going on throughout this community as we get ready to go to bed."

The Sheriff's Office is also enforcing a 10 p.m. curfew for juveniles. If deputies find any child 16 and under out past that time, the Sheriff's Office says they will be detained and parents will be called to pick them up.

If you have any information about the recent burglaries, call the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office.

